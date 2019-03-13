American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres has claimed that she is the one to be thanked for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement.

During the episode which aired on Tuesday, the host Ellen DeGeneres made sure to mention that she is the one who gave the push to Alex to get down on one knee.

“Jennifer is ecstatic and so are their families and friends. Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing. It was very much a surprise for Jennifer, it was just how Alex wanted it,” an insider told People.

JLo tagged DeGeneres on the Instagram post where she announced her engagement further cementing that maybe Ellen really did have a hand in their engagement.

Ellen then commented on the picture and wrote, “Yes, I’ll be your Maid of Honor.”

Ellen then pointed out in her monologue during her show that she gave the nudge needed to the couple when JLo came on her show as she gifted the actress a ticking clock with the couple’s face on it.

“Because you and A-Rod just celebrated your two-year anniversary. This is a clock, and it’s basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose, or you should propose,” DeGeneres said while gifting JLo the clock.

During her monologue, the talk show host made jokes about the ring being so heavy that Alex had to hold her hand up: “It looks like it, it’s gigantic. She’s got to be really, really careful when she’s washing dishes with that!”

“She already started choreographing her first dance. There’s going to be three costume changes, backup dancers, the whole thing,” DeGeneres laughed. “Front row tickets are already $800 on StubHub!”

The talk show host ended her monologue on an earnest note, saying, “J Lo I’m very, very happy for you, not just because you took my advice, but because you seem really happy together, if two extremely filthy rich people can find love, there’s hope for all of us.”

Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony share 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, and Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis share daughters Ella (10) and Natasha (14).

Lopez was previously married to waiter Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez settled his divorce with Scurtis in 2008.

The much in love couple were first linked in March 2017 and have been going strong ever since. In 2018, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Lopez had called the former MLB star her “Twin Sole.