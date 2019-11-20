The former ‘Game of Thrones’ superstar Emilia Clarke opened up about doing nude scenes during the first season of the hit HBO show.

The young star revealed that she didn’t have the power to stand up for herself and her body. But during her appearance on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, Clarke reclaimed her narrative and spoke about how her experience on the hit series has helped her be more assertive and in control in roles that followed after the show came to an end, reported a website.

“I’m a lot more savvy now with what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing,” Clarke told Shepard.

“I’ve had fights onset before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.’ And I’m like, ‘F-ck you.'”

The 33-year-old actor shared that she felt she had to go through the nudity scenes on the show because she was a brand new actress with no prior experience.

“I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s the catch!'” Clarke added. “But I’d come fresh from drama school and I approached it as a job, if it’s in the script then it’s clearly needed, this is what this is and I’m going to make sense of it. Everything’s going to be cool.”

Clarke began shooting for ‘Game of Thrones’ as a 23-year-old and revealed to Shepard that things on set became so unbearable at times that she would cry in the bathroom before shooting certain nude scenes.