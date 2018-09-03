American actress Emma Stone expressed her ‘crazy, stupid love’ for “dear and wonderful friend” and co-star, Ryan Gosling.

During a session at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, the ‘Easy A’ star said that she cannot imagine her life without Ryan. “He’s such a great person to work. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous. I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan.”

Talking about Ryan’s work ethic, Emma said the 37-year-old star was a great person to work, owing to his collaboration and excitement about the process.

The two actors have starred in a number of films together playing love interests, including ‘La La Land’, ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ and ‘Gangster Squad’.