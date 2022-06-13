James Anderson (photo for representation)

England pacer James Anderson has now taken 650 wickets in Test cricket, becoming the first fast bowler to do so.

Anderson reached this landmark in the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The pacer trapped opener Tom Latham with his pace. Latham attempted to leave the ball but it crashed between the middle and his off stump, sending him back to the pavilion for just 4.

With this, he also becomes the first English pacer to reach the 650-mark. Notably, he is also the leading wicket-taker for his side in Tests.

He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game, just behind Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australian leg-spin great Shane Warne (708).

Coming to the match, New Zealand’s second innings and overall third innings of the match is in progress.

In the second innings, England was bowled out for 539. Joe Root (176) and Ollie Pope (145) and Ben Foakes (56) were the stars for their side.

Trent Boult (5/106) and Michael Bracewell (3/62) were the best bowlers for the Kiwis.

England won the toss and elected to field first. In the first innings of the match, New Zealand ended at 553/10.

Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) were the top scorers for New Zealand in the innings. James Anderson was the top bowler for England with 3/62 in 27 overs.