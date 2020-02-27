Akhtar Merchant an aide of Dawood Ibrahim was arrested from Nalasopara by the Palghar Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) this morning. Merchant was hiding in Bangladesh since 2018 after his role in the abduction of a Mira Road based businessman was established. He was planning to flee to Nairobi. Merchant who worked for Dawood later set up his own gang and was active in the Vasai-Virar and Thane belts.

In 2018, the Naya Nagar police had registered a case of abduction and extortion against Merchant for kidnapping and demanding a Rs 50 lakh ransom from a businessman. He had then fled to Nepal and later moved base to Bangladesh. Merchant who was into the business of extortion and abduction had returned to Mumbai recently after he failed to obtain a passport in Bangladesh. Acting on a tip-off that Merchant would be visiting his wife in Nalasopara, cops on Tuesday laid a trap.

Police said that Merchant was in plans to flee to Nairobi where he is believed to have a second wife.

Merchant has been handed over to the Naya Nagar police.