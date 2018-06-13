Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League’s (PML-N) founder Nawaz Sharif claimed that the extended deadline by the Supreme Court for the completion of proceedings against him would badly affect his party performance in the July 25 general elections.

This is in reference to the trial in Avenfield properties, Gulf Steel Mills and Al-Azizia Steel Mills that Sharif is facing.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

While appearing before the accountability court, Sharif complained that the trial was being conducted at an unprecedentedly fast pace, to which Judge Mohammad Bashir of the accountability court responded saying that the deadlines for disposal of cases are already set.

“I want this case should conclude as early as possible since I am also suffering. If the Chief Justice of Pakistan wants to regulate this case, he may transfer it before his own bench to give a verdict to hang me or send me to jail,” agencies quoted the ousted Prime Minister as saying.

He claimed that no lawyer is willing to take his case after Sharif’s lawyer Khwaja Haris on Monday terminated his legal services to Nawaz and his family in corruption cases, citing inability to appear before accountability court on weekends.

Haris also stated that the Supreme Court had dictated on completing the trial within a month, which was not possible.

When Sharif said that finding a new lawyer on such a short notice isn’t easy, Judge Bashir explained Sharif that he had not accepted Haris’ application for the withdrawal of vakalatnama and he could still convince his lawyer to take back the case.

With the ongoing hindrances regarding the issue, the court put off the proceedings till Thursday.

Sharif said the Pakistani media couldn’t report freely and independently due to certain pressures.

He also questioned the credibility of the upcoming elections on July 25 in such an environment.