Do you know that one can speak by his/her eyes. This gives prudence to a famous saying ‘Eyes are the windows to the soul.’ This means that people can see through someone else by way of eye contact.

It is interesting to note that around 1989, researchers Kellerman, Lewis, and Laird had evaluated the effects of eye contact on participants’ feeling romantic love. In the experiments, participants were randomly paired into opposite sex couples and given the instructions to either gaze at their partner’s hands or eyes. After the experiments, the participants filled out questionnaires to assess their feelings about their assigned partner. The results indicated that couples who participated in mutual eye contact reported stronger feelings than any other group. Not only love, eyes can communicate respect, threat, interest, boredom, honesty, intimacy and encouragement as well.

When you meet someone, hold their eyes with yours as you would listen to their name, their well-being. Then just tell them your name and say ‘nice to meet you.’ You can then look away briefly and back to their eyes to convey that you are interested in hearing more about them.

But remember one thing that holding eye contact too long can embarrass someone. The person may feel threatened too. There are no set rules about how long is too long, but you can get clues from noticing the other person’s eyes. Is he or she looking away from you or is there a change in their body language?

It is also important that your eyes are warm and passionate. If you are a woman you will agree with Audrey Hepburn when she says: “The beauty of a woman must be seen from in her eyes, because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides. I think this applies to both men and women. Your eyes will look more attractive if the pupils are wide. It gets wider when you look at something you like or when you think of something pleasant in a way that you almost see it.”

So you can say that eye contact is a proved way of making a person fall in love with you. In a sense, eye contact is like projecting some kind of emotion and to captivate people.

Try it yourself and you will see the difference. But mind it, go slow.