The arrested persons have been identified as Amir Ali, Atikul Islam, Mafizuddin Ahmed, Saiful Islam, and Habibur Rahman and also recovered fake Indian currency notes, live ammunition, and a fake currency notesmaking machine, one four-wheeler vehicle, and two motorbikes.

Based on intelligence input, a team of Biswanath district police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kulendra Nath Deka and Deputy SP (DSP) Jayanta Baruah launched an operation at Ambari Seujpur area of Biswanath town on Friday night.

“We received information that some people from Lakhimpur district were involved in fake gold and fake currency notes selling and the gang has taken shelter at Seujpur area of the Biswanath town,” ASP Deka said.



“We observed the presence of some suspicious people at Amir Ali’s house and conducted the search operation at his house, immediately,” he added.

The police officer further said that the police team have seized one machine used for printing fake currency notes, fake currency notes worth Rs 5.49 lakh, one Swift Dzire, two motorbikes, 18 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62 mm, 51 rounds of live ammunition of point 22 calibre and other items from the house.



Apart from the aforesaid, police also recovered fake gold biscuits, 10 mobile phones, Aadhar cards, voter id cards, ATM cards, PAN cards, and other incriminating documents from the possession of the five arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway.