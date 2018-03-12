Falling of farm growth

Negative growth in Maharashtra’s farm sector is due to various reasons. The Marathwada region is facing drought condition. Recent hailstorm in Maharashtra added fuel to the fire of negative growth in this region. Climate change could trim agricultural incomes in India by 15 per cent to 25 per cent with unirrigated lands being harder hit by rising temperatures and declines in rainfall. Thus agricultural growth is hampered throughout India. The water meant for irrigation purpose is diverted to sugar factories, thus preventing the growth of the agricultural sector vastly. The overall economic stability with farm sector is therefore indirectly proportional due to the agricultural and allied activities have not shown a drastic recovery. Waiver of bank loans and additional funding in agricultural sector do not yield much desired results in recent times. There is no other go but to admit that Maharashtra is lagging behind in many fronts in farm sector growth.

Calicut Krishnan Ramani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)