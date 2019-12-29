The year 2019 saw the deaths of several key faces in Indian politics, Bollywood and other important personalities like Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj, Veeru Devgn, Shriram Lagoo. We lost famed cricketer in Madhav Apte and the great mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh. The Indian politics scene suffered some serious setbacks as many prominent politicians breathed their last. On the other hand, Bollywood lost many of its talented celebrities that brought the filmdom to grief.

Here is the list of famous Indian personalities who bade their final goodbyes.

1. Manohar Parrikar

Chief Minister of Goa and former defence minister, Manohar Parrikar, died at the age 69 on March 17. He died after a long illness. A technocrat-turned politician, he had started as a functionary of the BJP’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, before entering active politics. Parrikar headed the state from 2000-05 and 2012-14, before joining the Narendra Modi government as Defence Minister in 2014.

2. Sushma Swaraj

BJP veteran leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj died on August 6 after a cardiac arrest, leaving political leaders and her legions of admirers in grief. She was 67. Ms Swaraj was easily one of India’s most-admired political leaders. A day before her demise, she had tweeted to congratulate PM Modi for scrapping of Article 370.

3. Arun Jaitley

Former Finance Minister and BJP Arun Jaitley died at the age of 66 on August 24. Jaitley died at Delhi’s premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where he had been admitted for two weeks. He was one of the most trusted ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After establishing himself as one of the top lawyers he later blossomed into a full-fledged politician.

4. Sheila Dikshit

Sheila Dikshit was a veteran Congress politician and the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having held the top job for 15 years. On July 20 the 88-year-old died of a cardiac arrest at a private hospital. She was known as a warm and affable politician. Ms Dikshit is credited for Delhi’s growing infrastructure including roads, flyovers and public transport system. She served as Delhi’s Chief Minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013.

5. Raj Kumar Barjatya

Raj Kumar Barjatya was a well-known producer of Bollywood died in Mumbai on 21 February 2019 morning. Barjatya was father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, died of a heart attack while taking treatment at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. He is best known for producing films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Vivaah (2006), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), etc.

6. Veeru Devgan

Veteran action choreographer and father of actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan died at the age of 85 in Mumbai on 27 May 2019. Veeru Devgan was a renowned stunt director, who choreographed the action sequences in over 80 Bollywood films, especially in the Nineties films such as Mr. India, Phool Aur Kaante, Shahenshah, Dilwale, etc..

The late action director encountered breathing trouble after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. At the hospital, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest. Almost all Bollywood celebrities attended the funeral to paid condolences

7. Dr Shreeram Lagoo

Noted Hindi actor and Marathi stage personality, Shriram Lagoo expired at his Pune residence on December 17. He died at 92. He shows his portrayal in over 250 films including Hindi and Marathi films. In films he was known for his character roles in films. He acted in over 250 films including Hindi and Marathi films while directing over 20 Marathi play. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest.

8. Madhav Apte

Former Indian Test opener Madhav Apte passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai on 23 September. Apte died due to the suffering of a cardiac arrest. He was the right-hand batsman played 7 Test matches for India from 1952 to 1953. Also the fourth-oldest living Indian Test cricketer, in 1989, he was elected to the office of the president of the Cricket Club of India. Apte had served as the president of the Club’s Legend’s Club.

9. Vashishth Narayan Singh

Famous mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh died at the age of 77 in Patna on 14 November 2019. Singh was suffering from mental illness schizophrenia for 40 years. He earned world recognition as he challenged Einstein’s theory of relativity. In 1965 he moved to America after his talent was recognized by Professor John Kelly of the University of California. He worked at NASA, where he surprised many people with his mathematical skills.