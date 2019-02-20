Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India contracted by 7 per cent to USD 33.49 billion during April-December in the current fiscal, according to commerce and industry ministry data.

Foreign fund inflows during April-December 2017-18 stood at $35.94 billion.

The key sectors that received the maximum foreign investment during the nine months of the fiscal include services ($5.91 billion), computer software and hardware ($4.75 billion), telecommunications ($2.29 billion), trading ($2.33 billion), chemicals ($6.05 billion), and the automobile industry ($1.81 billion).

Singapore was the largest source of FDI during April-December 2018-19 with $12.97 billion inflow, followed by Mauritius ($6 billion), the Netherlands ($2.95 billion), Japan ($2.21 billion), US ($2.34 billion), and the UK ($1.05 billion).

A decline in foreign inflows could put pressure on the country’s balance of payments and may also impact the value of the rupee.