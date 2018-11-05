On the back of festival sales and anti-evasion measures, the GST collections for the month of October crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of October is Rs 1007.10 crore. The pick up in the revenue collections is a good news for the government, which is struggling to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of the GDP. As the people received a bonus and advance salary, the purchasing power has increased and they are on a spending spree.

As in the past, the festival season encourages for sporadic shopping and we witness shopping every day before the festival of lights. The sale in shops is going up and online purchases are the order of the day. Malls in and around Mumbai/Navi Mumbai are the best place to shop. There is sufficient space to move around and shop with joy and there are different choices available and maximum discounts offered during the peak purchasing time. Customers really enjoy shopping during the festival season. It is indeed a nice time to see people flock for purchases. Shopping for Diwali usually starts from the last day of October and the sales also increase Diwali is nearing day by day.

Shopping is really a grace and passion and ladies enjoy shopping more than men. Children accompany parents to enjoy the big shopping experience. With the introduction of credit/debit cards and as ATM kiosks are available at every shopping Mall, it is not difficult to withdraw money and shop. Shopping malls offer great discounts from 50 to 60 per cent to woo the customers. The saying goes like this “Save something for the Festive season”. But the shops offer best discounts during the seasonal sale to make the old stock move.

It is the best time for shop owners to move their old stock by offering slash in prices. Somehow, the consumers are falling in this trap. The general trend is to give ‘buy one get one free’, on the purchase of a shirt worth Rs 1,000 as a Diwali offer. There are terrific offers on watches, jewellery, and fragrances just like in clothes and other consumer items. The best way to buy is to go to shops and make purchases instead of doing online purchases and get cheated in the process.

Despite all the drawbacks of online shopping, it is doing soaring business during the festive season with lots to offer for the buyers. Online shopping is a great resource for finding products that are from past seasons or that are being liquidated. Housing this type of product in a central warehouse allows the retailer to sell products longer by letting them sit unsold, without destroying the profit margin. This practice can then result in significant savings for customers, who do not need to purchase the most current products. The margin of profit is passed on to the consumers also and the buyers feel happy to go online to get competitive rates on commodities of their choice and liking by picking the product by going through the tariff online.

