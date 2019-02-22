FIFA said Friday it was banning Premier League club Chelsea from signing new players in the next two transfer windows as punishment for breaking rules on registering under-age players.

It means Chelsea will be unable to make signings until the end of January next year.

“The Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods,” FIFA said in a statement.

In addition, Chelsea were fined 600,000 Swiss francs ($600,000, 530,000 euros) and given a period of 90 days to regularise the situation of the minor players concerned.