Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the association president Gianni Infantino has insisted that plans are in place to deal with any outbreak of racism during the tournament.

“I wouldn’t say that I am concerned about discrimination, human rights or security, but obviously we take this very, very seriously and we’ve taken appropriate measures,” espn.in quoted Infantino as saying.

“In terms of discrimination, we will have clear procedures in place, including a three-step process for referees who can stop, suspend or even abandon a match in case of discrimination,” he said.

Infantino also warned of serious consequences if incidents of racism occur during the tournament.

“We have a monitoring system and then immediate sanctions if something happens. We obviously wish that doesn’t happen and everyone has been warned that if it happens there will be serious consequences,” he added.

On a related note, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is slated to begin from June 14 and will run till July 15.