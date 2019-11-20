An FIR was registered against the Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films and on its directors for allegedly pocketing Rs 100 crore by collecting music royalties of members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, an official said on Wednesday.

It’s been reported that, the IPRS recently filed a complaint against the YRF with the EOW.The Society claimed that Yash Raj Films did not let them collect royalties from telecom companies, radio stations, and music streaming platforms.

The FIR, which names both the directors Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra, says that production house cannot collect royalties on behalf of artistes and music producers as it is the sole and exclusive right of IPRS

The official said, “Yash Raj Films Company and its directors allegedly pocketed Rs 100 crore by collecting music royalties of members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS.”

A representative of IPRS said, “Since this is a legal case the board cant comment about it until tomorrow.”

A case has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Copyright Act. Reportedly, the production house has not issued any statement yet.