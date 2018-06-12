Fort area is prone to fire with heritage buildings occupying best part of the posh place. The electric wirings are outdated and there is every reason for short circuit. As these buildings are maintaining heritage norms, they cannot out of the way afford to have a better system in the place. The buildings are old and may give way for cracks and the chances of falling down during monsoon rains. Even the minimum renovation work done is not enough to keep the building in good stead for a long period. So, these buildings face the chances of fire accidents are more and prone to major fatal incidents. People leave the office by keeping the A/C on or keep the computers live providing scope for fire accidents once they get heated. The BMC authorities and the Police department should have a proper check on these heritage buildings and a fire audit has to be conducted on a regular basis. Kothari Mansion fire is a lesson and the government agency should take a clue and do a world of good to prevent loss of human lives and property.

– Jayanthy S. Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)