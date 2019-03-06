Anubhav Sinha has finally treated fans with the first look of his upcoming investigative drama titled ‘Article 15’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana. It features Khurrana as a police officer.

After ardently presenting a rather delicate and provocative subject matter in the critically acclaimed Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Mulk’, director and producer Anubhav Sinha is gearing up to helm his next project.

As seen in the first look, the actor, who has managed to make his mark in the Bollywood industry with his diverse choice of cinema, from sperm donor to a blind man, will be seen essaying the role of a police officer for the first time in this film.

While Khurrana will essay the role of the principal protagonist, he will be joined by a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa , Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub will establish Article 15’s.

This is the first time Sinhaand Ayushmann Khurrana, who enjoyed a successful run at the box office with critically acclaimed ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘Andhadhun’ last year, will team up for a project.

Speaking about his upcoming project, Anubhav Sinha asserted that, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party.”

“It is a very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors,” Anubhav added.

Expressing his excitement, Ayushmann Khurrana, while talking about the opportunity said, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15.”

The film will be produced by Benaras Media Works and has gone on floors since the 1st of March 2019 in Lucknow.