Addressing the first press conference of his tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Lok Sabha elections “spectacular” and expressed confidence of coming to power again.

“In my opinion, our full majority government will return to power, such a thing will happen after a long time in the country. It will happen after a long time in the country,” Modi told reporters.

Hailing India as the world’s largest democracy, Modi said that it is everyone’s duty to showcase the strength of this democratic system to the world.

“It should be a matter of appreciation for the world, the variations we have in our democratic system,” Modi said at his maiden press conference as Prime Minister.

Modi thanked the people of the country, “I am overwhelmed with the support that I got. I want to thank the people for all the love and support,” he said.

Party president Amit Shah, at the same dais, affirmed that their party will run the government for a second term.”We are confident that we’ll receive good results.” he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was addressing a parallel press conference where he took potshots at Modi and termed his media address “unprecedented”.

Elections to 59 parliamentary constituencies will be held on May 19 in the seventh and last round of national polls. Counting of votes for all 543 seats will take place on May 23.