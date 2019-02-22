Left-arm orthodox bowler Ekta Bisht, who starred in India women’s 66-run win over England women in the opening ODI on Friday, said this was the first time she had scalped three wickets in an over in the fifty over format although she has a hat-trick in T20 cricket.

The 33-year-old left arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, who finished with fine figures of four for 25 against the current world champions, also credited newly-appointed coach W V Raman, for her success.

“I have taken a hat-trick in T20, but this is the first time in ODIs that I have taken three wickets in an over. But, I have figures of 10 overs, 8 runs and 5 wickets against Pakistan,” the Almora-born Bisht told reporters at the post match media conference.

Bisht took three wickets in the 41st over to seal India’s win and help the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, and more importantly, grab two points in the ICC Women’s Championship.

Bisht also said that they expected the pitch to help the spinners later in the day.

She also praised pacers Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey for bowling well up front.