The Assam government has announced red alert due to floods. More than 43 lakh people have been affected in the state’s 30 districts. Since last two days, 15 people have lost their lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to provide assistance to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Even Bihar and Mizoram have been affected due to floods. After Assam, Bihar have been the worst affected states due to floods where Konsi, Bhagmati, Lakhndeyi, Gandak, Buddi Gandak and Ballan rivers are overflowing due to floods. Twenty six lakh people are facing severe hardships in Bihar’s 10 districts due to floods. Four people have died on Monday taking the death toll to 33.

Since the Brahmaputra river has entered Kazhiranga national park 11 animals have died. Even the tea gardens have incurred 15 per cent loss due to floods. Around 1.14 lakh people are facing severe hardships due to heavy rains. Two people have lost their lives in Arunachal and Mizoram. Due to heavy floods Tripura and Mizoram has lost rail connectivity with rest of the country.

National Disaster Management Force has deployed a team of 119 personnel for relief and rehabilitation work. A control room has been set up to provide assistance to flood victims.