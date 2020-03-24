Over 15 months after he took over as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath resigned from the top post without waiting for the floor test. His move comes a day after the Supreme Court directed that a floor test be conducted in Madhya Pradesh Assembly to prove that the Congress government led by him enjoys majority in the House following the rebellion by 22 MLAs of his party. In the aftermath of losing majority Kamal Nath submitted his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon and the end game came.

In his resignation letter, he conceded about losing majority and said he will also extend help in the development of the state. As a matter of fact he addressed a press conference before the floor test and submitted his resignation in anticipation of failing in the floor test. He accused the BJP of killing the democratic values by conspiring against his government and blamed former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for the current political crisis in the state.

CM Shivaraj Singh Chouhan was relatively better and that’s why he stayed 15 years in his citizens’ heart. Today’s politics has all new face. Congress has succeeded by radicaling weaker community in India in terms of religious views. Now they believe that BJP is all against them. Since Congress has lost its powers from Union, they have got into dirty politics and Kamal Nath is among them. We are extremely happy as a citizen that he backed off prior to floor test.

From day one the fight between Scindia and Kamal Nath begun.The Cong could have selected some one other than Kamal Nath as CM. But due to pressure from vested interests the high command had chosen Kamal Nath. Scindia was disillusioned! The fall of the Cong Govt is their own making and they blame BJP.. As in the past, the floor test in a assembly is just fake and no useful purpose is served unless the speaker initiate right steps to bring democratic set up to the floor of the house.

In Indian assembly set up, the Governor is less powerful and the speaker is the sole proprietor. In MP the speaker tried to save Kamal Nath government. It is generally spelt that the government ‘by the people, for the people and of the people but that doctrine is not a workable solution as might is the right. How long we see the things move against the norms and done according to the whims and fancies of the ruling party. Kamal Nath’s government does not have majority and floored before the floor test. Even Corona virus could not save the government. Now Kamal Nath is out and Kamal in.

The writing is on the wall. This dynasty has to be buried in the annals of history. As a bad dream. The nation is waking up, and will not tolerate that family any more. If the party wants to do good for India, it has to start with better options asking the very few competent politicians still left in the INC to raise up against the clan, and help in the purge. Else, the party may find itself in the heap too.

