The Dongri police on Thursday arrested the four accused including three trustees of the building that collapsed last year claiming 13 lives.

The arrested have been identified as Safdar H Karmali, Barkat Unea, Shabbir Mukadam all of whom are members of the trust and former trustee Ali Shroff. All the four were arrested and produced before the Court.

On July, 2019, the three storeys Kesarbhai Mansion based in Dongri had collapsed leaving 13 residents killed. It had emerged that the building was rendered at risk due to illegal construction undertaken by the trust

From the four accused, three accused are members of the Bai Hirabai Rahimbai Aloo Paroo and Kesarbhai Dharamsay Khaku Trust that owns the building while the fourth was an ex-member.

The Dongri police have charged all the arrested accused under Section 304 A (negligence), 337 (endangering life and personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, the police also added the more stringent Section 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against them.