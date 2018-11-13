The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that fresh pleas relating to the Sabarimala Temple will be heard only after it decides the earlier petitions seeking review of the judgement allowing entry of women of all age groups into the shrine in Kerala.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that a five-judge bench is scheduled to hear in chamber the review petitions at 3 pm today.

“Writ petitions will be heard after the orders in the review petitions,” the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said while hearing the three fresh petitions filed by G Vijaya Kumar, S Jaya Rajkumar and Shailaja Vijayan challenging its September 28 verdict.

If the apex court decides to review the verdict then three fresh petitions will be heard along with review petitions.

If the court rejects review petitions then fresh petitions will be heard independently on merits.

A batch of 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement would be taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench of Chief Justice Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.