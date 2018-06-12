Gal Gadot is all set to reteam with her “Fast and Furious” co-star Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming action comedy “Red Notice”.

The “Wonder Woman” star will play a sharp and mysterious figure in the art world, while Johnson will essay an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief, Variety reported.

The film comes from writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

She has collaborated with Johnson in “Fast Five” and “Fast & Furious 6”.

This is one of Gadot’s first projects after her breakout role as Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman in the Patty Jenkins directorial. She will reprise the role in its sequel next year.

The actor may potentially star in a Fidel Castro drama, which she also will produce.

“Red Notice” opens in theatres on June 12, 2020.