Gautam Gambhir was on Monday replaced by Nitish Rana as Delhi’s Ranji captain after the team’s senior-most player decided to make way for someone younger at the top position.

Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games @RajatSharmaLive — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 5, 2018

Rana, the 24-year-old middle-order batsman, has an average of 46.29 in 24 first-class appearances so far. Shorey has 21 first-class matches to his credit and is a top-order batsman.

“Gautam has intimated the state team’s chief selector Amit Bhandari that he would like to opt out of captaincy. He suggested that someone younger be groomed for the job. Nitish Rana will lead the side and Dhruv Shorey will be his deputy,” Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma told agencies.

“We would have loved to have Gautam leading the team. At the same time, I am happy that Gautam has decided to take a back seat and will groom the new captain,” Sharma added.

The Delhi squad, for the first match scheduled on November 12, at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be named later on Monday.

Gambhir was reinstated as captain at the start of the season and led Delhi to the Vijay Hazare finals, scoring close to 500 runs in the National One-Dayers.