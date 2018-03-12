Gear up to empower rural economy

Village economy will not get strengthened merely by loan waivers. We have to steer our industrialists and businessmen towards the rural and semi urban areas to set up facilities there. They need to mobilise the people there towards productive work, train them up and use them. As an example, footwear and clothing can be made in these areas with the assistance of these entrepreneurs. These can then be used internally and exported too. Biscuits (regards to Parle-G) can be made here and even exported to sit next to hobnobs on the shelf.

Availability of water and power! Government must gear up to provide these. Pump motors, agricultural implements, bicycles can be made here. The district authorities have to be empowered to assist Gram Sabhas. Agricultural colleges will work with farmers to produce crops that will fetch more money. What crop to grow and how?

Soil testing and improvement! Animal husbandry, setting up cold storages, horticulture — we have to work on these.

Mahendra Singh

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)