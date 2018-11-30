Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused Friday Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of stalling various public welfare schemes announced by the previous Congress government.

Addressing election rallies in Bharatpur and Deeg cities in the state, Gehlot said the Raje government might have stalled Congress’s schemes but they should understand that people suffer due to this.

He said the Congress will not stall any BJP announced schemes after coming to power.

“You (Raje) were given huge majority by the people of the state. Now, people were asking what was their fault and why injustice was done. You should have completed works in time. I did not stall any scheme of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Vasundhara Raje,” Gehlot said.

He also hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying that promises of ache din and employment to youths of Rajasthan were unfulfilled.