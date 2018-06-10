Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire by the Taliban.

“We welcome the three days ceasefire announced by the Taliban starting on the first day of Eid. This comes following the bold decision by the Islamic republic of Afghanistan to cease the fight for a period of time,” Khaama Press quoted, President Ghani, as saying in a statement.

“I would like to thank our international partners such as the US, UK, EU and the Islamic Conference and in particular Afghans who supported us in this decision,” he added.

The Taliban on Saturday announced a three-day ceasefire over the Eid holiday, two days after the Afghan government announced the ceasefire.

The latest move comes as a response to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s Thursday announcement of an unconditional ceasefire with the Taliban.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announces ceasefire from the 27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr,” Ghani tweeted.

It is the first time the Taliban has agreed to a ceasefire for Eid since the US invasion in 2001.

Other countries welcomed the ceasefire move by both sides and said this should become a permanent ceasefire.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also welcomed the Taliban’s announcement.