Seems like Hollywood singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid are in a “much better place” after reportedly getting back together.

“Gigi and Zayn are in a much better place since splitting. They needed the space apart for a bit and are now giving things a second chance. They are very happy together and everyone around them can see it,” E! Online reported, quoting a source, as saying.

The source also revealed that Hadid and Malik “are on a really good track.”

Earlier this month, Gigi had shared a photo of herself in Zayn’s arms, where she claimed that the two were having a good time.

However, their relationship status hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The couple had called it quits in March after being together for two years.