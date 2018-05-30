Stringent rules did pull down the HSC results this year and the competition at the highest level is reduced marginally this time. For the nth time girls outshine boys in the CBSE examination and the girls have once again proved that they are second to none with stupendous show. As in the past the girls take over boys in education and it is a good sign. In all HSC results brought joy to many despite the fact that the rule change for internal evaluation by colleges did give a leeway but that mattered much in the end. All streams may see CBSE and ISC students ruling the roost in the merit list. It is notable that students in Mumbai failed to make it to the topper’s list. State’s Education Ministry should go into the details and find out the reasons for the slump in results and why there fewer students in the distinction as well first class list.





Anandambal Subbu

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)