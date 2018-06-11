At least three people were drowned and two have gone missing after they ventured into the sea at Goa’s Calangute beach on Monday.

A group of 14 tourists from Akola arrived in Goa earlier today by train around 4:00 a.m.

“Immediately after reaching, all of them ventured into the sea at the Calangute beach in North Goa district – located about nine km from Panaji – at 6:00 am. Due to strong undercurrents, five of the tourists got swept away into the waters,” police official said.

“Of them, three drowned while two others managed to swim to the shore,” the police added.

The three victims were later pulled out from the sea by locals present on the shore and were rushed to a primary health centre at Candolim where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Pritesh Lankeshwar Nanda Gawli (32)- Police Constable, his brother Chetan Lankeshwar Nanda Gawli (27)- student and Ujwal Vakode – mechanic.

While the other two identified as Kiran Omprakash Mhaske and Shubham Gajanan Vaidya are still missing.

Police are still searching along with the life guards.