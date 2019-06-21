A fresh bill to ban Triple Talaq was tabled in parliament. Congress and other opposition parties have opposed the bill. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill) 2019 was listed in Lok Sabha’s agenda on Friday. Speaker Om Birla called for a voice vote and ruled that Bill could be introduced in Lok Sabha. The Bill was finally presented in the lower house with 186 votes in favour and 78 against introduction of legislation.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated, “We are legislators and it is our duty to frame laws. It’s the court’s duty to interpret the law. Parliament should not be converted into court. “

Earlier All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated,”This bill is against the interest of women. If BJP is working for the welfare of women then why they are against them in Sabarimala? What type of agenda are you following? This bill is against the constitution.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that this bill won’t change women’s lives. JD (U) secretary general and spokesperson KC Tyagi said, “The NDA didn’t have any discussion pertaining to triple talaq. Since it is a sensitive issue the government should arrive at a consensus with all parties. The JD (U) opposes the bill in its current form.”