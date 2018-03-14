Govt must take care of our farmers

Farmers are an important part of the community for economic, social and environmental vitality. Farmers serve not only as a way for people to purchase locally grown produce but also as a chance for them to connect with others within their communities.

It is a terrible fact that Indian farmers have been fighting difficulties and sufferings for years. To get rid of these difficulties and sufferings, thousands of protesting farmers and tribals entered the city via Mulund late on Saturday only to achieve their legitimate demands. It is shameful because we get our food because of these farmers. We appreciate farmers’ long march efforts and assure them that we are always with you and thereafter. Finally, we firmly condemn the blind, deaf, still and speechless government’s behaviour.

Ashfaque Nadwi

