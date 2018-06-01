Seniors suffer in various ways and the government should improve lives of the elderly in the best way possible. Though Chennai and New Delhi are kind to its elderly population to great extent, the scenario is not so bright in other areas in India. Nearly 44 per cent of elderly people have been abused in public life and that is a very bad reflection on the part of youngsters in keeping the old people at bay most of the time. Every senior citizen experiences difficulties while using public transport and visiting banks and post offices. The situation is getting bad to worse every passing day. Take the case of Indian Railways. The concession bracket has expanded for the senior citizens from 60 to 65 years. While every country in the world takes care of its senior citizens by offering them benefits, our government has actually cut the term deposit interest rates. Pensioners used to rely on term deposit during old age but fall interest rates have become a huge cause of concern for them. If the government treats the elderly in this fashion, what can we expect from the general public?

With people living and working longer, it is increasingly important that we recognize the importance of supporting senior citizens. The long-term contributions and dedication of older people are worth and to ensure that we are doing our best to give something back to them. Senior citizens make wide-ranging contributions to the economic and social development. However, discrimination and social exclusion persist. We must overcome this bias in order to ensure a socially and economically active, secure and healthy aging population. Sustainability and age inclusiveness for Senior Citizens in the urban environment is causing concern. The main purpose of life is that we should ‘live and let others also live’ and this has a great impact on seniors. For them simple living and high thinking make them survive. Anyway, it is the survival of the fittest in this competitive world.

Old age is beautiful in its way and aging provides you a matured and balanced state of mind. The older person outlook should go and we should have a young mind and heart to progress further in our life. In this regard, simple living and high thinking help you out to come of difficult period. Happy mind leads to healthy habits and that will in turn help to prolong your life span in the best way possible. We should adjust to the rules of the law and vagaries of life.

The most important aspect of old age is to retain a curious mindset. As one grows old, our interest in the world is diminished and there is an increasing risk of becoming a lazy and lethargic person. A firm faith in God is one of the best blessings in life, especially when you grow old. Growing old in life is like climbing a mountain and we should be able to balance body and mind to make things in right spirits and take a stand against ageism periodically. There lies the success of making old age a successful one.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)