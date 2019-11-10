‘Avengers’ actor Gwyneth Paltrow who once accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her, recently opened up about her relationship with the disgraced producer.

At The New York Times DealBook conference recently, Paltrow confessed that she is “not sure” about her and Weinstein’s relationship.

“I’m not sure how I feel. He was a very, very important figure in my life. He was my main boss,” Fox News quoted the actor as saying.

“He gave me an incredible opportunity and yet during that time we had a very, very fraught, complicated relationship. Highs and lows,” she added.

The 47-year-old actor was amongst the first major Hollywood celebrities who spoke against Weinstein.

‘Shakespeare in Love’ produced by Weinstein earned Paltrow an Oscar.

“You know, I don’t like to be binary about people or about things. I think we’re all equal parts or varying percentages light and dark,” Paltrow further said about the #MeToo movement.