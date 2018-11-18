Model Hailey Baldwin on Saturday confirmed her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber by changing her name on Instagram.

The model, 21, changed her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” even including her married last name in her bio. “Hailey Rhode Bieber”, she wrote.

On Friday, Bieber confirmed that they are a married couple. The singer broke the happy news to fans by sharing an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram, in which he addressed Hailey as his “wife”.

View this post on Instagram My wife is awesome A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Nov 15, 2018 at 9:43am PST

The couple wed in a secret ceremony in September, just two months after the singer, 24, proposed with a custom oval engagement ring on July 7 while in the Bahamas.