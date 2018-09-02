Model Hailey Baldwin is super excited about her wedding with Justin Bieber.

The 21-year-old model and the “Love Yourself” hitmaker got engaged earlier this year, just one month after they rekindled their romance following a 2016 fling.

”I’m beyond excited,” she told a leading magazine.

Being in a high profile relationship may have made Baldwin a soft target for haters, but the model said she has learned how to ”ignore the negativity”.

“I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life,” she added.

The couple is planning to tie the knot sometime next year.