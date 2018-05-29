“Harry Potter” actor Matthew Lewis has tied the knot with girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy.

The actor shared the news on Twitter and joked that the nuptials kept him away from seeing one of his favourite bands live.

“Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” Lewis wrote alongside a photo of the two from their wedding. He later posted the same picture on Instagram with the American and UK flag emojis as the caption.

The two first met in January 2016 at a celebration at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where Jones worked. They started dating in July 2016.

Lewis, who made his big screen acting debut with “Harry Potter” franchise as Neville Longbottom when he was just 12 years old, has gone on to land roles in “Me Before You” and Amazon’s newest series, “Ripper Street”.