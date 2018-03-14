Harsh conditions no bar for Neha Dhupia on ‘Roadies Extreme’

Actor Neha Dhupia says her love for adventure made her come back to “Roadies” even if it meant facing extreme situations.

She will be back on MTV’s “Roadies Extreme” this season as a gang leader alongside Nikhil Chinapa, Raaftar and Prince Narula.

“It’s amazing. I love being on the show and I love spending so much time here. This is my third year on the ‘Roadies’ journey. And ‘Roadies Extreme’ is definitely extreme for me. Living in a tent and doing all the things that I never imagined. So yes, it has been interesting and it is an experience that even money can’t buy.

“The conditions are hard sometimes and we are out of our comfort zones, but having said that, I don’t think any of that is going to stop us,” Neha told PTI.

The 37-year-old actor is not averse to any platform and feels comfortable starring in films as well as doing Roadies on TV. She also has a hit podcast to her credit.

Neha says her podcast, NoFilterNeha, is not just another talk show where people come to discuss industry gossip.

“I think the idea behind it was very simple. I just wanted to have unfiltered conversations with people who are famous and celebrities who are also my friends. I feel like when two actors sit together or two people from the business sit together, they don’t just sit around and gossip or talk about films.

“They sit around and have normal conversations. What we like to talk about is definitely getting to know each other better and if that could be recorded and put out for the world to listen. If it makes into a great conversation and great content, then why not,” Neha said.

The actor made her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in “Qayamat” in 2003, and she will next star in the film “Ela”, which will be directed by Pradeep Sarkar and backed by the superstar.

She will also feature in director Karan Johar’s segment of “Bombay Talkies 2”.

“I finished shooting for that. It’s called ‘Love and Lust’. I play a teacher called Rekha, she said.

“Karan is a dear friend and a lot of work is done in good humour. I worked with Pradeep in the beginning of my career. So it has been exciting and quite wonderful,” Neha said.