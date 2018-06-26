The Haryana government has decided to grant sanction for engagement of additional 1,000 ex-servicemen from the Army as Special Police Officers (SPOs) for performing night duty in the Gurgaon police commissionerate area.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today.

This decision has been taken to strengthen the police force and enable it to contain effectively the untoward incidents as well as crimes against women, especially during peak hours of night, an official spokesman said.

Ex-servicemen are well-trained manpower in dealing with the extreme situations in all weathers, and to have them as a part of police force will definitely raise the level of policing performance in these circumstances, he said.

The age limit for ex-servicemen should be between 25 and 50 years and they should not have been removed or dismissed from their earlier service on grounds of indiscipline, misconduct or medical unfitness.

The eligible volunteer ex-servicemen would be employed for a period of one year on a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000. Members of this auxiliary force would not be posted in their home police stations but care would be taken to post them in police stations near their place of residence. However, those willing could be posted in other commissionerates or district as well, the official said.

At the time of their engagement, they would be given a one-time uniform allowance of Rs 3,000 for two sets of uniform, one pair of shoes and other necessary articles. They would be eligible for TA and DA of Rs 150 per day for official tour, the official added.

They would also be eligible for ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh in the event of death, from Rs one lakh to Rs 3 lakh for permanent disability and up to Rs 1 lakh for grave injury, the official said.

No written test or physical measurement would be held in their engagement. However, the ex-servicemen should have minimum of five years service in the Army, the official added.

The selection would be made through interview by a board consisting of Deputy Commissioner of Police as chairperson, one Assistant Commissioner of Police and one Inspector of the concerned commissionerate to be nominated by the police headquarters.

These volunteer SPOs would be liable to be removed on grounds of indiscipline, misconduct and unsatisfactory performance of duty or non-requirement before the period of one year at any time by an order passed by the concerned superintendent of police without issuing any notice whatsoever, he said.