The Bombay HC on Monday said unauthorised constructions causing obstruction to aircraft at the city airport and not protected by any court order must be demolished.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand Karnik said this while hearing a 2019 PIL on the danger to aircraft from highrises near the airport. Mumbai International Airport Ltd had in its July 8 reply given details of obstacle surveys carried out by it over the years.