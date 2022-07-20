Image: Agencies

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the city civic body and a real estate company associated with Union minister Narayan Rane to convince the court that the second application for regularising illegal portions of his bungalow is “maintainable”.

A bench led by Justice RD Dhanuka posed a set of oral queries to the counsels for Kalka Real Estates and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking them to “come prepared with answers” on July 25, the next date of hearing in the case.

Notably, another bench led by Justice Dhanuka on June 22 dismissed a plea filed by Rane challenging the BMC’s refusal to regularise portions of his eight-floor Juhu residence. Rane had claimed the civic body, controlled by Shiv Sena, had rejected his regularisation application out of political vendetta.