Luke Perry’s fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer has broken her silence after the actor’s sudden death, thanking his fans and the industry people for the outpouring of love and support to the family.

Perry, the star of hit 90’s television show “Beverly Hills, 90210”, passed away aged 52 on March 4. The actor was hospitalised the previous week after he suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home.

In a statement to People, Bauer said the “countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time”.

“The past 11 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him,” she said.

“I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed,” she added.

Bauer, along with Perry’s children, Jack and Sophie; ex-wife, Minnie Sharp and mother, Ann Bennett, was present at the time of his death.

Perry and Bauer, 44, kept their relationship largely private. They walked the red carpet together once, back in April 2017.