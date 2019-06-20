Yoga is approximately 4,000 years old and is a scientific methodology aimed at uniting the mind, body, and spirit. This bonding that occurs through yoga is said to bring about not only physical benefits but mental benefits as well, taking the individual to a level that could not be reached by manipulating one factor alone. This unique characteristic has prompted many back pain patients to incorporate yoga as part of their treatment program.

Yoga Day not only getting the pride of place in the National Capital and other cities in India, but it has also made an impact all over the world. An extravaganza called Yoga reached every nook and corner of the world and it was a significant success for the movement. Even monsoon rains did not lower the spirits of the people in Mumbai. The organisers have made an elaborate arrangement to conduct the memorable proceedings indoors to the convenience of the people and to make the yoga day a grand success.

We hope that the Yoga Day will be kicked off with a massive yoga demonstration and people from all walks of life will join Yogpath for robust health. Across India, the celebrations will go a long way in kindling the spirits of yoga practitioners. PM Modi made it a memorable day and the people did follow him in the true spirit of yoga to make Yoga Day an eventful one. Yoga is part and parcel of your life and that was displayed in a well-disciplined manner all through the year and the nation now follow it made a big stride in reaching the people through Yoga.

Anxiety, tension, brokenness, conditional love, death, dejection, emptiness, insignificance, guilt, hopelessness, illness, falsehood, and a sense of shame on the failure or due to shameless act by colleagues creates suicidal tendency. Depression is a strong mood involving sadness, loneliness, discouragement, despair or hopelessness that lasts for weeks, months or ever for a longer period creates the guilty feelings.

Over 18 million people suffer from depression every year. Many never seek treatment yet most cases of depression or treatable with effective therapies and medication. The best medicine is to mediate through yoga and win your heart and soul work according to your commands and not to give scope for diversions. Yoga plays a pivotal role and the essence of what you learnt through yoga comes handy when a person handles sadness or a sensitive issue with a mind to face any situation. There lies the success of Yoga and Yogis and now common people follow the better way to live a cheerful and happy life.

