Heeraba PM Modi’s mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraba, died at the age of 100 on Friday morning. She breathed her last at around 3.30 am. She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad earlier this week due to health issues. As the news of her passing emerged, condolences and tributes began pouring in. Heeraba’s last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. PM Modi set fire to his mother’s funeral pyre and, with folded hands, paid his final respects. A sombre PM Modi, flanked by brother Somabhai and other family members, bid a fond farewell to Heeraba, who breathed her last this morning at a hospital in Ahmedabad.