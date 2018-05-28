Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is bursting with pride after watching the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated film ‘Sanju’.

The ‘102 Not Out’ star, who was shown the trailer prior to its worldwide release on May 30, got emotional after seeing his son’s performance.

“The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented Ranbir is superb. The boy has really done well. I am so proud of him. I swear on Neetu (Kapoor) and Ranbir, I did not think it was Ranbir, I thought it was Sanjay Dutt.”

The 65-year-old further jokingly said, “I shouldn’t praise him so much, he’s good but still needs to improve. I love you my boy.”

The uncanny resemblance of the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ star and Sanjay in the posters and teaser has got fans extremely excited about the film.

Written and directed by Hirani, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza.

The film will hit the big screens on June 29.