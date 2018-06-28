The first look posters of Taapsee Pannu starrer movie, ‘Mulk” has been unveiled.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the posters, wherein the National award-winning star along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor looks intense.

“Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu… First look posters of #Mulk… Teaser out tomorrow… Directed by Anubhav Sinha…Produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha… 3 Aug 2018 release,” he wrote.

Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in the flick while Rishi is portraying as an accused man named Murad Ali Mohammed.

The film, which also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta, is presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie will hit the theatres on August 3.