The first poster of Irrfan Khan starrer movie, ‘Karwaan’ is out and it is all about a lifetime journey of three lost souls.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to unveil the poster of the movie, writing, “Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar… First look poster of #Karwaan… Trailer out tomorrow… Akarsh Khurana directs… 3 Aug 2018 release.”

‘Karwaan’ also stars Mithila Palkar and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

The movie has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, ‘Karwaan’ revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

The film, whose trailer is all set to release tomorrow, will hit the screens on August 3.

This will be the second Irrfan-starrer movie to release since the actor announced he is suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour.