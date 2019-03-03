Turns out the UK royals too have cute nicknames. Prince Harry is really Henry and Kate is Catherine. So it should not come as a surprise that Princess Charlotte too has a homely moniker.

According to an leading magazine, Belfast-based blogger Laura-Ann brought her 2-year-old son George to Windsor Park Stadium hoping to catch a glimpse of Kate and Prince William during their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Luckily, not only did Laura-Ann get to have a chat with the royal mum-of-three, but she also learned what Kate calls Charlotte.

According to Laura Ann, who recounted the interaction on her Instagram handle later, Kate asked, “Hello – what’s your name?” adding, “Hi George, what a cool name you’ve got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It’s very nice to meet you.”

Laura-Ann then explained that Kate asked how old her other son is – and then unexpectedly dropped 3-year-old Charlotte’s cute nickname.

“And I said is he is 4 and she said, ‘Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie’ – she calls her Lottie!” an excited Laura-Ann said.

Notably, Kate has more than one nickname for Charlotte. During a last-minute Christmas shopping trip to a UK discount store, with her two eldest kids, the royal was overheard calling Charlotte by another cute moniker, “Poppet”, according to an onlooker.