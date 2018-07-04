‘Shamshera’, the film starring both the reel and real life ‘Sanju’, is all set to hit the big screens on July 31, 2020.

In the project, Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir Kapoor’s nemesis and the film also stars ‘Befikre’ actor Vaani Kapoor.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt… #Shamshera release date finalised: 31 July 2020… Costars Vaani Kapoor… Produced by Aditya Chopra… Directed by Karan Malhotra… Starts 2018-end… Shooting will wrap by mid-2019,” he tweeted.

The Karan Malhotra-directorial is set to go on floors by the end of this year and the shooting is expected to wrap by mid-2019.